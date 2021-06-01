'Kundali Bhagya' June 1 2021 Written Update: Preeta Learns Sherlyn’s Hidden Truth

The Kundali Bhagya June 1 episode starts with Karan claiming that Mahira cannot kill Akshay and when Preeta protests his claim, Karan explains to her that Mahira was with him. However, Preeta gets irked as Karan takes Mahira's side. Karan then tells her that he is just taking the side of the truth and not favouring Mahira. Meanwhile, Srishty and Sammy plan to trick Mahira and manipulate her to confess her crime. Seeing this, Sherlyn gets happy. Read on the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 1.

Kundali Bhagya June 1 2021 written update

Mahira gives a firm warning to Sherlyn

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi notices that Sherlyn is smiling at him. And, when he asks her the reason, Sherlyn informs him that Srishty and Sammy have gone to grill Mahira. However, Prithvi reminds her that she has only misled them and not created any strong proof against Mahira. An irked Sherlyn starts spilling venom against Mahira while the latter comes from behind. As Prithvi excuses them, Mahira warns Sherlyn to not play against her.

Preeta learns Sherlyn's truth

Pammi bumps into Mahira and irritates her and when the latter tries to escape. Pammi takes her to the garden area. Amid this, Preeta comes and tells Srishty and Sammy to not doubt Mahira as Karan has cleared that she was with him. Sammy's friend comes and gives the phone and informs them that the videos are corrupted and if they try to play them the phone can crash. Then, Sammy calls the third victim of Akshay and follows the sound of the ringtone. They confirm that the third victim is Sherlyn. However, they leave her room after deleting Akshay's call from Sherlyn's phone.

Preeta proceeds with her secret plan

As Preeta confirms that Sherlyn is the third victim, she makes a secret plan and sneaks into Mahira's room after requesting Srishty to keep an eye on Mahira. On the other hand, Pammi confronts Mahira and the latter reveals to her that she wants to marry Karan. As Pammi excuses her to receive a call, Mahira thinks that after Preeta will fail to bail Karan out, she will ask her dad to use his contacts to rescue Karan. The episode ends with Preeta finding the footwear, which Sherlyn used to trap Mahira, and Srishty failing to stop Mahira from going to her room.

