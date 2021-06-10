Kundali Bhagya June 10 2021 Written Update: Pammi Creates A Trap For Sherlyn

The Kundali Bhagya June 10 episode starts with Rakhi informing Pammi that she is going to meet Dr Deepali for Sherlyn’s checkup. However, Sherlyn lies to Rakhi that she will visit the doctor with her mother Sanjana and Rakhi agrees. As Sherlyn goes out, Prithvi also leaves. Meanwhile, Pammi keeps a keen eye on them. Later, Pammi video calls Rishabh and informs him about Sherlyn’s appointment with the doctor. Pammi subtly asks Rishabh to video call Sherlyn while thinking that this might expose Sherlyn and Prithvi. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 10, 2021, episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 10 2021 written update:

Rakhi, Mahesh worry

As the episode progresses further, a concerned Preeta asks Mahesh to take his medicines on time and Rakhi agrees with her. Later, they feel sad while recalling Karan during a discussion. Amid that, Rakhi suggests that they visit Karan in jail together. However, Preeta refuses to go with them, which worries Mahesh and Rakhi.

Sherlyn lies about Prithvi

On the other hand, Sammy drops Kritika at Dr Deepali’s house and the brother-sister duo has fun banter. Kritika meets Deepali while Sherlyn calls Dr Deepali. Deepali informs her that she is not visiting her clinic and asks her to come to her home. Sherlyn agrees. Amid their conversation, Sherlyn tells her that she is coming with her husband, which eventually irks Prithvi. Prithvi stops the car and starts scolding Sherlyn for addressing him as her husband. As Sherlyn claps back at him, the duo agrees to go together.

Srishty gets into an argument

Meanwhile, Sammy and Srishty arrive at the police station and request the cop to let them meet Karan. As the inspector keeps refusing, Srishty sneaks inside while Sameer is talking to the inspector. The furious inspector slams Srishty for sneaking inside while Karan apologises to him to diffuse the situation. Later, the inspector also takes the tiffin from Karan. Seeing this, Srishty argues with him. Back at the Luthra house, Preeta informs Rakhi that Karan is being moved to a new jail and they will not be allowed to meet him. On this, Rakhi gets upset and consoles Preeta and assures her that Mahesh will find a way out.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.