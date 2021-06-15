'Kundali Bhagya' June 15, 2021 Written Update: A Tensed Prithvi Makes A Narrow Escape

The Kundali Bhagya June 15 episode starts with Dr Deepali greeting Prithvi and addressing him as Sherlyn's husband, which shocks Kritika. As Deepali leaves to check Sherlyn, Kritika confronts Prithvi. Meanwhile, Rakhi forbids Karan from leaving the home and calls Srishty. As Rakhi decides to lock Karan in the room, she asks Srishty to keep an eye on him while Preeta insists that she stay with Karan in the room.

As Srishty and Rakhi step out of the room and lock it, Rakhi thanks Srishty while the latter requests her to send Sammy. Rakhi teases her and leaves. Scroll down to read the Kundali Bhagya written update for June 15's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 15, 2021 written update

On the other hand, Dr Deepali checks on Sherlyn and prescribes her medicines for stress relief. She then candidly tells Sherlyn that Kritika is her good friend and the former knows that Rishabh is her husband. However, she gets shocked when Dr Deepali adds that her husband has arrived.

Back at the Luthra house, Karan tries to tease Preeta and pokes fun at her and in response, Preeta claps back at him with sarcasm. Then, Karan initiates an intense conversation and tries to know if she liked him since the beginning of their relationship and again teases her. However, later, Preeta drops a truth bomb on Karan and reveals that not Mahira, but Sherlyn is the killer of Akshay.

Back at Deepali's house, a shocked Kritika questions Prithvi about his unexpected arrival there. As the episode progresses further, Prithvi lies to her and cooks up a story to avoid getting exposed. Amid that, Dr Deepali comes to the living room and says that he is not Sherlyn’s husband. On this, Prithvi blames Kritika for misunderstanding him and not having faith in him. He acts upset and leaves from there.

As Sherlyn comes down, Dr Deepali asks her about Prithvi, however, she also leaves without giving an answer to Deepali. Back at the Luthra house, the episode ends with Mahira trying to meet Karan. However, Pammi helps Srishty in stopping Mahira as she lies about Mahira’s father which scares the latter and shocks Srishty.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

