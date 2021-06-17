Kundali Bhagya June 17 2021 Written Update: Rakhi Rushes To Hide Karan

The Kundali Bhagya June 17 episode starts with a furious Mahira lashing out at Pammi for lying about her dad's health while Pammi tries to divert the argument and asks her to stay away from Sammy. An angry Mahira leaves. On the other hand, Daadi calls Rakhi and informs her that the police knows that Karan is at old Luthra house.

Daadi orders Rakhi to leave the old house as soon as possible. Rakhi lies to Karan and Preeta that Daadi is not keeping well and wants to meet Karan. Later, the Luthra family arrives at the Luthra house and greets Daadi and Kareena. Scroll down to read the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 17's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 17 2021 written update

As the episode progresses further, Karan excuses himself while Prithvi notices that Karan is not heading to his room. Prithvi finds a corner and calls the cop to inform them that Karan is at the Luthra house. However, the cop lashes out at him for giving false information.

Prithvi manages to convince him that this time he is giving a strong lead while adding that Sherlyn and he are not involved in this matter. Meanwhile, Girish comes and informs them that the police is coming. Srishty suggests that they should hide Karan inside a water tank. Rakhi agrees and rushes with Preeta to hide Karan.

While the police arrive, Mahira bumps into Preeta's way and asks her what happened. Then, Prithvi also comes. As Rakhi tries to contact Karan through a call, a constable comes to take Preeta and others downstairs.

Rakhi, Preeta and Mahira leave. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Prithvi brag about their pair and decide to go down to witness the arrest of Karan. On the other side, the cop tries to grill Preeta, however, Rahi shields her. But the police hits back at Rakhi.

As the police demand to check Karan's room, Rakhi agrees, assuming that Karan is not there. The police check Karan's room but find nothing. Amid their search, Kritika comes out of the washroom and stands shocked seeing the police. The episode ends with the police asking Rakhi to take them to other rooms while Prithvi thinks about making a backup plan.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.