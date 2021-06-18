'Kundali Bhagya' June 18 Written Update: Karan Saves His Family; Preeta Warns Prithvi

The Kundali Bhagya June 18 episode starts with Prithvi looking for Karan and bumping into the latter's way. As Prithvi teases him, Karan ignores him. Karan warns Prithvi to behave with Kritika while asking him to not cross his limits and leave. After Karan leaves, Prithvi brags about himself and then walks inside the house to witness Karan's arrest. The police arrive and inform that they did not find Karan in the house. In the meantime, Karan walks in and the police see him. Scroll down to read the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 18's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 18, 2021 written update

As the episode progresses further, the cop grills Karan while the latter answers all his questions and diffuses the situation. The cop believes in Karan. Amid that, in a flashback sequence, Karan tells Preeta that he will surrender himself to the police. Back in the present, the cop praises Rakhi for instilling good values in Karan. An emotional Rakhi agrees and does not realise that she is spilling the truth, but Karan manages to diffuse the situation again.

On the other hand, Sherlyn and Prithvi get furious seeing that the cop is praising Karan. Later, Karan hugs everyone and gears up to leave with the police. A teary-eyed Srishty apologises to Karan, which agitates Mahira as Karan politely forgives Srishty. After Karan leaves, Preeta confronts Prithvi as she knew that he had called the police to inform them about Karan's presence in the Luthra house. Prithvi stands shocked.

Preeta warns Prithvi to not do anything with wrong intentions. As she turns, she sees Sherlyn and warns her too. A scared Sherlyn gets panicky thinking that Preeta might reveal her truth in court. However, Prithvi calms her down and assures her that he will soon find a solution. Later, Rakhi informs Preeta and Kritika that she is going to Luthra villa as she has forgotten Mahesh's medicine box.

Preeta asks Rakhi to rest and adds that she will get it for her. Kritika too joins her while Prithvi insists that he can drive them to the old Luthra house. Amid that, Sherlyn also requests Rakhi to let her go with them as she wants to go outside for a while. The episode ends with all of them gearing up to leave.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.