'Kundali Bhagya' June 2 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn's Bubble Of Happiness Bursts

The Kundali Bhagya June 2 episode starts with Preeta washing the footwear while Sammy bumps into Mahira to stop her, however, his attempt goes in vain. On the other hand, Preeta replaces Sherlyn's footwear while the latter, who is in the washroom, feels someone has entered her room but finds no one there. As Preeta makes her way, Mahira confronts her and questions her. However, Preeta manages to diffuse the situation and leaves. Read on the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 2.

Kundali Bhagya June 2 2021 written update:

Preeta plans to cross-check Sherlyn

As the episode progresses further, Preeta explains to Srishty and Sammy that she has replaced Sherlyn's footwear to verify if the footwear found in Mahira's room belongs to her. Preeta asks Srishty to call Sherlyn, so the former's attention will be diverted and she will not be alert while wearing the footwear. However, before Srishty can call Sherlyn, her phone rings and the latter comes out to take the call while wearing the footwear.

As their plan succeeds, Srishty gets furious and decides to confront Sherlyn. But, Preeta calms her down. Amid that, Sherlyn opens the door and stands shocked. Preeta cooks a fake story to diffuse the situation while Rakhi comes to inform Sherlyn that Rishabh is trying to call her. She goes to attend Rishabh's video call with Rakhi.

Preeta turns down Srishty and Sammy's ideas

Rakhi excuses Sherlyn and Rishabh and the duo talks for a while. On the other hand, Preeta calms down Srishty and explains to her that they still have to get Sherlyn's confession before exposing her. While Srishty suggests that they should threaten her, Sammy insists that they should politely ask Sherlyn about Akshay's murder. However, Preeta rejects both ideas.

Sherlyn gets a threat call

Later, Sammy urges that they should call Sherlyn from an unknown number and blackmail her. Preeta agrees with him and looks at Srishty when Sammy asks who will make the call. Meanwhile, Rakhi meets a jailed Karan. Back in the Luthra house, Sherlyn gets a call from an unknown number.

Assuming that Rishabh wants to confess his love to her, Sherlyn picks up the call. However, someone blackmails her by saying that she has strong evidence to prove that Sherlyn had murdered Akshay. The blackmailer then asks her to meet in the evening and the episode ends.

