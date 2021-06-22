Kundali Bhagya June 22 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Plays A Smart Move To Save Herself

The Kundali Bhagya June 22 episode starts with Sherlyn meeting Megha while Preeta and Srishty question the hotel staff about Sherlyn. Sherlyn tells Megha to return all the videos and photos and also message her that every piece of evidence that she has is faulty. Megha refuses to obey Sherlyn's conditions. Meanwhile, Srishty and Preeta find nothing but suspect that someone has checked-in in Akshay's room. Back in the room, Sherlyn keeps bargaining with Megha. On the other hand, Preeta and Srishty sneak into Akshay's house. Scroll down to read the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 22, 2021 episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 22 2021 written update

Preeta finds Sherlyn's pregnancy report while Srishty considers it as a token of confirmation that Akshay was blackmailing Sherlyn. Before they could leave the house, they sense that someone is coming and hide in the room. As Akshay's mother comes into the room, they gingerly leave. On the other hand, Prithvi meets an irked Sherlyn, who lashes out at him. As Sherlyn warns him, Prithvi gets furious and starts backfiring at her. However, Sherlyn strangles him and narrates how he never helped her.

And, when Sherlyn realises that Prithvi is choking, she releases him and starts feeling guilty for hurting him. Later, she narrates to him that how on a gunpoint she convinced Megha to delete all the copies and drop her a text. While Prithvi brags about Sherlyn's smart move, the latter assures him that she has destroyed everything, which can prove their involvement in Akshay's murder case.

In the night, Rakhi searches for Mahesh's injection while the latter gets worried about Karan. Amid that, Sherlyn comes and helps Rakhi to find the injection. Preeta also comes and reminds that she keeps spare injection in the cupboard. As she opens the cupboard, Rakhi stands shocked seeing it disorganised while Preeta recalls that Sherlyn had come last night in the room. Amid that, Sherlyn diffuses the situation and accepts that she did it while cooking a fake story to fool Rakhi. The episode ends with Preeta assuring Rakhi and Mahesh that Karan will be released after the hearing.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA