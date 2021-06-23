Kundali Bhagya June 23 2021 Written Update: Preeta Exposes Sherlyn In The Court

The Kundali Bhagya June 23 episode starts with Sarla and Srishty talking about Karan. Sarla brags about Karan and prays that his and Preeta's relationship prospers in the future while Srishty assures her that Karan will be soon bailed out and the real culprit will be behind the bars. On the other hand, Prithvi recalls Preeta's words and amid that, a nervous Sherlyn comes and expresses her concern. She narrates to him what happened in Rakhi's room and what Preeta had claimed. Prithvi tries to calm her down. Scroll down to read the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 23's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 23 2021 written update:

Preeta, Rakhi pray for Karan's return

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi promises Sherlyn that nothing will happen to her. The next day, in the morning, Rakhi prays for Karan's return while Preeta also requests God to give her strength to prove Karan innocent. On the other hand, Sarla, Srishty also gear up to leave; however, the former feels dizzy and the latter firmly tells her to stay at home. Later, everyone reaches court and meets Karan.

Preeta gets a lead

As everyone proceeds, Preeta gets nervous while Sammy comes and informs her something. Meanwhile, in the court, everyone looks for Preeta and Preeta's absence scares Sherlyn and Prithvi as they recall her warnings. Preeta enters, with Sammy and Srishty, and gives a brief look to Sherlyn. Later, she goes to Karan's lawyer and hands over an envelope. The judge starts the hearing and Karan comes with the police.

Akshay's murder case proceeds

The prosecutor reminds the court that Karan had confessed his crime and concludes that it is an open and shut case. However, Siddharth stands up and defends Karan. He tells the court that Karan took that decision emotionally because his innocent wife was trapped in the case.

As the judge asks Siddharth to prove his claims, Siddharth calls Preeta in the witness box. Meanwhile, Sherlyn gets scared. Preeta enters the witness box and takes the oath. She then goes on to say that Karan is innocent and Sherlyn killed Akshay, which shocks everyone and the episode ends.

