Kundali Bhagya June 24 2021 Written Update: Preeta Submits Evidence To Prove Her Claim

The Kundali Bhagya June 24 episode starts with Preeta accusing Sherlyn of Akshay's murder while everyone stands shocked. The judge asks Preeta to prove the claims with strong evidence. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tries to defend herself. Later, Preeta tells that she found an eye-witness during the self-investigation, who had seen Sherlyn in the hotel. Later, the judge calls the eye-witness while in a flashback, Srishty and Preeta convinced a hotel staff, who confessed that Sherlyn had come to the hotel on the day Akshay was killed. The eye-witness identifies Sherlyn. Scroll down to read the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 24's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 24 2021 written update:

As the episode progresses further, Sherlyn recalls that she had bumped into the waiter's way. The waiter continues saying that though he does not know if Sherlyn killed Akshay, she was very nervous. In response, Sherlyn starts defending herself again. As she keeps accusing Preeta of conspiring against her, the latter breaks her silence and the duo gets into a verbal feud. The judge warns and asks them to behave. He later tells Preeta to prove her claims while Kareena extends her support to Sherlyn.

Later, Preeta informs the court that Sherlyn used to meet Akshay often. She further adds that though the CCTV footage of the day Akshay was murdered has been deleted, in other days footage, Sherlyn can be seen meeting Akshay. While Siddharth explains the case, the judge testifies the footage and finds that Sherlyn met Akshay often. Preeta concludes that she has submitted all the proof. She then requests the judge to not delay his decision. The judge announces that the final decision will be out immediately after a break.

During the break, a furious Kareena expresses her disappointment to Rakhi. As Preeta comes there, Kareena starts lashing out at Preeta. Rakhi tries to calm her down but in vain. Later, an agitated Kareena leaves and Rakhi consoles Preeta. Rakhi assures Preeta that she believes her. Later, she gets emotional while thinking about Rishabh and leave. The episode ends with Preeta feeling bad for Rakhi.

