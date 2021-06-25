'Kundali Bhagya' June 25 2021 Written Update: A Cunning Sherlyn Puts The Blame On Megha

The Kundali Bhagya June 25 episode starts with a nervous Sherlyn asking for help from Mahira but in vain. Amid this, Preeta comes and confronts Sherlyn while accusing her of Akshay's murder, however, Sherlyn denies her claims. She warns Preeta, but the latter stands strong. As she leaves, Sammy comes to take Preeta as the break gets over. Meanwhile, Rakhi shares her feelings with Karan and expresses that Rishabh will be hurt. Rakhi prays for the well-being of the family. Scroll down to read the Kundali Bhagya written update for June 25 episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 25, 2021 written update

As the episode progresses further, Sherlyn goes to Prithvi and requests him to help her. But, Prithvi also puts his weapon down. A nervous Sherlyn tries to convince Prithvi while informing him that Preeta has doubts about their relationship. Kritika interrupts them and asks Prithvi to tell her what they are talking about. Prithvi subtly tells Sherlyn that he cannot help her and leaves with Kritika. On the other hand, Kritika advises Prithvi to not trust Sherlyn blindly.

Later, the court starts the hearing. A cop confirms that all the information given by Preeta is genuine. Meanwhile, Sherlyn claims that she has evidence to prove herself innocent. She goes to the prosecutor and discusses something with him. The prosecutor starts defending her while recalling how she called someone and asked to create an edited video. Later, Sherlyn swears to not spare Mahira and Prithvi. Meanwhile, the prosecutor, in defence of Sherlyn, says that Sherlyn had gone to the hotel but to meet Megha and not Akshay.

As Sherlyn comes into the witness box, she accuses Megha of killing Akshay. And to prove her claim, she reveals that Megha was blackmailing her. And, she met her in the hotel to manipulate her to know the truth of Akshay's murder so that she can save Karan. Sherlyn also confesses that to fulfil Megha's demand, she stole Rakhi's jewellery. Sherlyn adds that Megha had learnt that Akshay was having an affair with Ruchika and he was planning to leave India. And, out of anger, she killed Akshay. The episode ends with Sherlyn confessing that she met Akshay after learning that he had Kritika's private pictures and videos.

