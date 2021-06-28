'Kundali Bhagya' June 28, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Breaks Ties With Mahira, Prithvi

The Kundali Bhagya June 28 episode starts with Janki calling Preeta and consoling her while Karan walks in. As Preeta disconnects the call, Karan pokes fun at her. After a fun banter, Preeta and Karan have a moment while Kya Kiya Hai Tuney plays in the background. Later, Karan comforts Preeta. They discuss how Sherlyn always manages to save herself. On the other hand, Mahira and Prithvi come to Sherlyn's room after the latter messages them. Scroll down to read the Kundali Bhagya written update for June 28's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 28, 2021, written update

As the episode progresses further, Sherlyn subtly taunts Prithvi and Mahira for backstabbing her. While Mahira apologises to Sherlyn, Prithvi tries to defend himself but in vain. An agitated Sherlyn reminds them that they did not help her in her hour of need, and adds that she will also not help them in the future. As they argue further, Rakhi comes with milk for Sherlyn. As Sherlyn asks everyone to leave as she wants to rest, Mahira and Rakhi walk out. Prithvi tries to stay but in vain. In a self-directed speech, Sherlyn decides that Mahira and Prithvi have to prove their loyalty.

In the morning, Preeta and Karan wake up next to each other. Later, Karan teases Preeta while saying that she always stalks him. Meanwhile, she rushes to the kitchen but in vain as Karan holds her hand and asks her to spend some time with him. On the other hand, Mahira feels jealous after seeing them together. Later, she meets Prithvi at the dining table and expresses her concern over a furious Sherlyn. Prithvi assures her that he will handle Sherlyn. Later, everyone comes and Rakhi and Preeta serve breakfast to them.

Amid that, Kareena announces Kritika and Prithvi's marriage, which will be organised in the next three days. The announcement shocks Sherlyn while Rakhi tells her to join them. During the discussion, Rakhi suggests that they can celebrate Sherlyn's baby shower a day before the wedding day as Rishabh is also coming on the same day. Kareena agrees with her. Later, Karan and Prithvi leave for practice and office respectively. The episode ends with Rakhi telling Preeta to invite her mother to the upcoming functions.

