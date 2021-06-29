Kundali Bhagya June 29 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Meets Prithvi's Ex-girlfriend

The Kundali Bhagya June 29 episode starts with a stubborn Sarla refusing to visit a doctor. However, Srishty manages to convince her and the mother-daughter duo leaves. At the Luthra house, Sherlyn comes to her room and feels uneasy. She books an urgent appointment with a doctor.

Meanwhile, Sarla and Srishty arrive at the hospital and the former again feel dizziness. Srishty gets tensed for her and takes her to the doctor. Back in the Luthra house, Sherlyn checks her file and calls Prithvi, who ignores her call. As she keeps calling him, Prithvi picks up the call. Scroll down to read the Kundali Bhagya written update for June 29's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 29 2021 written update

As an agitated Prithvi lashes out at Sherlyn, the latter requests him to accompany her to the hospital. Prithvi agrees. Back in the hospital, Dr Khanna writes a few tests for Sarla. Eventually, Preeta comes and requests her to give priority to Sarla. The doctor agrees.

Preeta, Sarla, Srishty leave for the tests. On the other hand, Prithvi and Sherlyn reach the hospital. The receptionist informs her that Sherlyn's regular doctor is not available and Sherlyn agrees to consult the visiting doctor Roshni Duggal. Meanwhile, Prithvi stands shocked hearing Roshni Duggal.

As the episode progresses further, Srishty apologises to Preeta for troubling her while Prithvi requests Sherlyn to meet Roshni alone as he assumes that the doctor is one of his ex-girlfriends. Sherlyn agrees and stands shocked seeing Roshni, Pirthvi's ex-girlfriend. Roshni greets her and assumes that Sherlyn and Prithvi are married without checking her file.

Sherlyn insists on meeting her husband. Meanwhile, Srishty opens up about the pressure she feels in the absence of Preeta. Amid their conversation, Srishty gets a glimpse of Prithvi and tells Preeta about it. Meanwhile, Prithvi meets Roshni and stands shocked. As he politely talks to Roshni, Sherlyn gets irked. Later, Roshni proceeds to check Sherlyn.

However, Sherlyn gets furious and refuses to get herself checked by Roshni. Meanwhile, Srishty and Preeta open the door of the cabin to spy. Prithvi manages to calm Sherlyn down and convince her to complete the check-up. The episode ends with Prithvi noticing that someone is standing at the door.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.