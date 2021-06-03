Kundali Bhagya June 3 2021 Written Update: A Jealous Prithvi Tries To Provoke Rishabh

The Kundali Bhagya June 3 episode starts with a jailed Karan extending his gratitude to Rakhi for always loving him unconditionally while Rakhi breaks into tears and assures him that Preeta will prove him innocent. Meanwhile, Sherlyn meets the blackmailer and learns that it is Megha. On the other hand, Prithvi cries over the poor performance of his business while feeling jealous of Rishabh's growing business. An agitated Prithvi curses Rishabh. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 3's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 3 2021 written update

Sherlyn meets her blackmailer

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi decides to hurt Karan as Rishabh loves him the most. Later, Girish comes and remembers that a letter arrived for Sherlyn days back. A scared Girish decides to drop it in Sherlyn's room. Meanwhile, Megha reveals to Sherlyn that she knows why Akshay was blackmailing her. As Sherlyn denies her claims and tries to leave, Megha plays the video Akshay had shot. Sherlyn stands shocked and returns to Megha.

Prithvi makes an evil plan

Megha starts threatening Sherlyn and warns her to not play smart with her while informing her that she has multiple copies of the video. Megha then adds that she had told her friend to send the video to Rishabh if she does not return in two hours. Later, Megha demands 50 lakhs from Sherlyn in the next two days and leaves. On the other hand, Prithvi reaches the police station and decides to disturb Rishabh's peace of mind as he writes a message to Rishabh and asks him to pick his video call as Karan wants to talk to him. While Rishabh gets the text, Prithvi starts teasing a jailed Karan.

The Luthra brothers stand strong for each other

Meanwhile, Karan does not pay attention and ignores him. Amid that, Prithvi calls Rishabh and shows him a jailed Karan. Later, Prithvi tries to provoke Rishabh, however, Rishabh stays calm but Karan shouts at Prithvi. Rishabh calms him down and as Prithvi again tries to irritate him, he disconnects the call. Karan gives a befitting reply to Prithvi and asks him to behave. Before leaving, Prithvi comes closer to Karan's cell and poses for a selfie while the latter strangles him and the episode ends.

