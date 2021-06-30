'Kundali Bhagya' June 30 2021 Written Update: Srishty, Preeta Learn About Prithvi, Sherlyn

The Kundali Bhagya June 30 episode starts with Srishty and Preeta rushing to meet Sarla while Prithvi misses to see them. On the other hand, Sherlyn pokes Roshni while the latter advises her to take care of her. However, Sherlyn keeps teasing Roshni. An irked Roshni asks her to change her gynaecologist. Sherlyn leaves. Meanwhile, Sarla asks Srishty to collect the reports and leave. Then, Srishty and Preeta rush to meet Dr Roshni. Scroll down to read the Kundali Bhagya written update for June 30's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 30 2021 written update

As the episode progresses further, Rakhi starts the preparations of Sherlyn's baby shower and Kareena also gets excited for Rishabh's baby. Back in the hospital, an agitated Sherlyn lashes out at Roshni in front of Prithvi. Roshni tries to handle the situation but in vain as Sherlyn leaves. As Roshni tries to explain herself to Prithvi, the latter reveals to her that he already has three women in his life. Meanwhile, Preeta and Srishty witness Prithvi and Sherlyn together and stand shocked.

Later, Preeta and Srishty decide to collect the details of Sherlyn from the hospital, but the nurse refuses to share them. Amid that, Roshni comes and Preeta explains the matter to her. In Roshni's confusion, Srishty and Preeta learn that the former thinks Prithvi is Sherlyn's husband. Preeta again explains the matter to Roshni that Sherlyn is married to her brother-in-law Rishabh and having an extramarital affair with Prithvi. She requests Roshni to let her take the pictures of Sherlyn's form and the doctor agrees to help her.

Back in the Luthra house, Prithvi and Sheryn arrive while the former requests the latter to leave his hand. As Sherlyn gets furious, Prithvi tries to make her understand that if the CCTV catches them going hand-in-hand, it could create problems in the future. An irked Sherlyn gives the file to Prithvi out of anger and goes inside. There, Rakhi and Daadi welcome her and surprise her with sets of jewellery. Rakhi praises her and forgives her for stealing her jewellery. Sherlyn gets happy while the episode ends with Mahira feeling jealous.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.