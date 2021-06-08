'Kundali Bhagya' June 8, 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Drops A Truth Bomb On Sherlyn

The Kundali Bhagya June 8 episode starts with Preeta assuming that maybe Akshay knew a few secrets of Sherlyn that the family does not know. And, for the same, he might have blackmailed her. Amid that, Preeta learns that the police is shifting Karan to another jail. As Srishty adds that they have proof that Sherlyn went to meet Akshay, Preeta decides to talk with Megha alone as she was the closest to Akshay. Srishty tries to accompany Preeta but in vain as the latter asks her to go home. Read on the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 8's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 8, 2021 written update

Meanwhile, Sherlyn assumes no one entered her room and gets relieved. On the other hand, Prithvi comes back to his senses and finds himself tied up. Ruchika and Megha mock him and make fun of him. Later, Ruchika demands 7 million and threatens Prithvi that if he does not pay them the amount, they will expose him and Sherlyn by sending the video to Kritika and Rishabh. They free him and remind him that he only has 24 hours to fulfil their demand.

As Prithvi leaves, Megha gets mad at Ruchika for demanding more money from Prithvi, however, Ruchika stands strong on her take. Megha gets furious and leaves. Meanwhile, Prithvi meets Sherlyn and informs her that he failed to bring the proof. Sherlyn gets dizzy and falls on the bed. On the other hand, Pammi gives a surprise visit to Mahira and firmly asks her to stay away from Sammy. As she leaves, Mahira wonders how Pammi linked her with Sammy.

Back in Sherlyn's room, she gets up and yells at Prithvi. Then, Prithvi narrates the whole incident to her that how Ruchika and Megha overpowered him and have demanded 7 million. On this, Sherlyn reveals that earlier Megha had demanded 5 million. Prithvi gets angry as he says to Sherlyn that they could have paid Megha rather than trying to destroy the evidence.

As the episode progresses further, after an argument, Sarla calms Srishty and assures her that Preeta will handle everything. Sarla requests Preeta to take her to the police station to meet a jailed Karan. As the duo reach the police station and request the cop to let them meet Karan, he turns down the request and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

