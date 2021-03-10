Kundali Bhagya March 10 Spoiler: Will Sameer And Srishti Find Evidence Against Prithvi?

In Kundali Bhagya's March 9 episode, Sherlyn gets mad at Prithvi for leaving behind evidence related to Mahesh's accident and hiding it in his house. Prithvi assures Sherlyn that the evidence is safe and sound in his house and nobody would bother to enter there. However, later he notices Srishti missing from the party and wonders if she has sneaked into his house to get the evidence. On the other hand, Srishti sneaks into Prithvi's house through the window and finds Sameer there too.

Meanwhile, Mahira finds opportunities to get closer to Karan and this bothers Preeta. When she questions Karan, he backs Mahira who enjoys the drama. Kareena gets mad at Preeta for not taking care of the guests but Suresh backs her, saying she was busy helping him. While Kareena praises Preeta, she also tells her to stay alert and take care of the guests. At Prithvi's house, the guards notice someone entering the house and go in to check. Sameer and Prithvi come up with another plan to save themselves from the guard.

Kundali Bhagya March 10 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya's March 10 episode, Preeta tries to convince Karan and Rishabh to stay happy and get involved in the celebration of Kritika's wedding. She tells them that as brothers, they should give her good memories of her wedding and not hurt her by being involved half-heartedly. At Prithvi's house, Srishti searches for evidence in Prithvi's home.

She finds a drawer in his cupboard and tells Sameer that the drawer is locked, which means it might have the evidence they need. Srishti opens the drawer and takes out a few things from there. She drops some things which she removes from the locker and Sameer shows her something. Will Sameer and Srishti find evidence against Prithvi?

Currently, Kundali Bhagya's episodes revolve around Kritika's wedding with Prithvi. While Kritika thinks her wedding with Prithvi was a match made in heaven, Prithvi boasts of how he manipulated Kritika into marrying him. How will Preeta save Kritika from Prithvi's wrath?