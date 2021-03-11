Kundali Bhagya March 11, 2021 Written Update: Srishty's Happiness Scares Prithvi

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 11, starts with Prithvi pushing Mahira on the dance floor while Karan continues dancing with Mahira. Later, Karan holds Preeta's hand and starts dancing with her again. Jealous Prithvi instigates Kritika while Karan and Preeta have a fun banter during their performance. On the other hand, Mahira falls and Karan extends a hand of helpqwwwwwwwwww and picks her up in his arm to take her in a room. Preeta follows him. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 11 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 11 March 2021 written update:

Rishabh apologises to Kritika

On the other hand, the guard goes to check Prithvi's room and finds out that Sammy ran away via the window. Meanwhile, in Luthra house, Suresh meets Prithvi and calls him a good charm for the home as Mahesh started showing improvement after Prithvi came into the house. Later, Rishabh asks Kritika to meet him alone. However, she asks him to talk in front of Prithvi. Rishabh apologises to Kritika while Prithvi gets tensed seeing Srishty and Sammy at the party.

Mahira drops a truth bomb on Preeta

As the Kundali Bhagya March 11 episode progresses further, Mahira asks Kareena to join the party while saying that Preeta and Karan will take care of her. As Preeta asks her about the sprain, Mahira fears that Preeta might catch her lie. Amid this, Karan applies ointment and goes to the washroom to wash his hand.

Mahira teases Preeta and reveals that she still wants to marry Karan. Preeta excuses Karan with her and Mahira pokes fun at her again. On the other hand, Prithvi meets Srishty to pull her leg. However, Srishty warns him that she has something on her mind against him.

Prithvi makes a request to Sherlyn

Sherlyn meets Prithvi and the latter tells her to keep a keen eye on Srishty. Meanwhile, Rishabh calls Sherlyn and requests her to tell the story of their marriage to Chachi. Sherlyn tries to avoid it, but in vain. Seeing Sherlyn nervous, Rishabh asks her if she is fine.

Sherlyn tells Rishabh to not behave too nicely with her and leaves. She bumps into Rakhi's way while Daadi and Kareena, too, come there. The episode ends with Kritika thinking that Prithvi is still uncomfortable with Rishabh.