Kundali Bhagya March 11 Spoiler: Mahira Makes Preeta Jealous By Getting Close To Karan

In Kundali Bhagya March 10 episode, Preeta convinces Karan and Rishabh to perform for Kritika. She also tells Kareena that she has planned this. Kareena feels happy for what Preeta has done, but doubts her since she broke Kritika and Akshay's wedding and also dislikes Prithvi. However, Suresh and his wife praise Prithvi. At Prithvi's house, Sameer applies shaving cream on his face and tricks the guard by telling him that he is Prithvi. However, the guard does not seem convinced that it is Prithvi. Srishti comes to know that the guard knows Sameer is not Prithvi.

At the Luthra house, Prithvi gets a call but accidentally drops it. Shubham makes a comeback in Prithvi's life and he kicks the phone away. As Shubham starts teasing Prithvi with Sherlyn, Kritika comes there and Prithvi introduces her as his wife. She switches his phone and complains he's always busy. Preeta then announces that Rishabh and Karan will be performing for Kritika. As they dance to the song 'Sweetheart', Prithvi punches Shubham, and the latter promises to take revenge soon. Meanwhile, Sameer and Srishti celebrate as they find evidence to expose Prithvi.

Kundali Bhagya March 11 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 11 episode, Mahira tells Preeta that she could not see her and Karan too close, which is why she reacted in a bitter way. Preeta asks what Mahira means by watching them close and Mahira discloses that she could not see her and Karan dancing together. Meanwhile, Suresh tells Prithvi that ever since he has stepped into their house, Mahesh's health has been improving. A smiling Prithvi is left scared and shocked when he hears this, while Kritika gets emotional.

Mahira, while speaking to Preeta, tells her that Karan's behaviour has changed and he treats her nicely now. She happily tells Preeta that Karan's changed behaviour towards her simply means that Karan and she have finally come together and now nobody can separate them. Mahira also tells Preeta that Karan has started liking her finally and Preeta is left shocked at Mahira's weird confessions.