'Kundali Bhagya' March 12 Written Update: Kareena Decides To Cancel The Wedding

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 12, starts with Prithvi requesting her mom to not let Kritika follow her as he rushes to meet Sherlyn. In the room, Prithvi narrates what Srishty told him and they decode that Srishty might unveil Prithvi's real face. Prithvi gets panic while repeating that he can not bear the defeat. Sherlyn hugs him to calm him down while Kareena sees them.

Kundali Bhagya 12 March 2021 written update:

Prithvi decides to kill Kareena

As the Kundali Bhagya March 12 episode progresses further, Preet thanks Srishty and Sammy for getting the evidence. Meanwhile, Kareena slams Prithvi and announces that she will not let him marry Kritika. Agitated Prithvi picks up the knife and decides to kill Kareena while Mahira, who witnessed everything, rushes somewhere. Sherlyn sees that Prithvi is gearing up to attack Kareena.

Mahira diffuses the situation

As Sherlyn stops Prithvi, Mahira comes to diffuse the situation. She plants in Kareena's head that Prithvi was getting nervous and decided to cancel the wedding with Kritika. Mahira and Prithvi cook up a story, however, Kareena leaves the room in distrust. Mahira tells Prithvi to focus on the engagement and she along with Sherlyn will take care of Srishty. Meanwhile, Kareena gets skeptical about Prithvi and decides to talk to Kritika.

Preeta decodes the plan

Meanwhile, in Preeta's room, Srishty and Sammy narrate how they entered Prithvi's home, how the guard came upstairs to check on them. Preeta decodes that maybe it was all pre-planned. However, Srishty says that even if it was, now they have the evidence. On the other hand, Kareena meets Kritika, who was getting ready in her room for the engagement.

Kareena decides to dig out Prithvi's intentions

Kareen asks Kritika that why she liked Prithvi. Kritika starts explaining and says that Prithvi respects her choices while recalling how Akshay left her in the mandap. Kritika also adds that she can not find a better match than Prithvi for herself. Seeing Kritika in love with Prithvi, Kareena decides that she has to get some strong evidence to stop their wedding.