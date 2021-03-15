Kundali Bhagya March 13 2021 Written Update: Preeta Turns The Table On Prithvi's Game

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 12, starts with Preeta guessing that Prithvi is seeking revenge from Luthras as she was supposed to marry him, but Karan married her. Meanwhile, Srishty suspects that Prithvi's motive is to seek revenge over an old quarrel. In the hall, Karan and Rishabh have fun banter. On the other hand, Prithvi and Kritika's engagement ceremony starts.

Srishty comes to rescue Preeta

As Preeta heads downstairs to unveil Prithvi's real motive, Sherlyn informs Prithvi about the same over a call. Prithvi requests her to stop Preeta. As she follows Preeta, she bumps into Mahira's way and the duo rushes to stop Preeta.

However, Sherlyn goes ahead while Mahira stops seeing Daadi. Sherlyn picks a vase to hit Preeta but in vain. Srishty holds Sherlyn's hand and hits her with the vase and later, takes away her in a room and ties Sherlyn.

Preeta turns the table

As the Kundali Bhagya March 13 episode progresses further, Mahira learns that Srishty has tied Sherlyn. On the other hand, Sherlyn gets conscious and starts shouting but in vain. Later, Srishty tells her that they know about her and Prithvi's marriage, which eventually gives a shock to Sherlyn.

Srishty keeps teasing Sherlyn. Meanwhile, Prithvi exchanges the ring with Kritika. However, before Kritika exchanges the ring, Preeta comes and excuses Kareena with her while asking them to not proceed with the rituals until she comes back.

Kritika gets suspicious

As Shrihty locks Sherlyn in the room, Mahira comes to rescue her. Sherlyn tries to call Prithvi and inform him but in vain. Meanwhile, surprised Rakhi and Daadi speculate why Kareena walked out with Preeta during the ceremony. Seeing this, Prithvi gets nervous. Kritika tries to calm him down. Suresh comes and praises Prithvi.

Later, Kritika sees a call on Prithvi's phone, which is saved as "Mom". She asks him why his mom is calling him when she is standing right beside him. As the episode comes to its end, Prithvi and his mom try to diffuse the situation and the former thinks that Sherlyn has something urgent to discuss.