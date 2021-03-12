'Kundali Bhagya' March 15 Spoiler: Kareena Comes To Know That Prithvi Is Already Married

In Kundali Bhagya March 12 episode, Prithvi signals Sherlyn to meet him secretly. While Prithvi enters a room, Sherlyn follows him in. Prithvi also asks his mother to asks Kritika to stay away from him for some time. Prithvi's mother distracts Kritika and Kareena notices Sherlyn's change in behaviour. In the room, Prithvi tells Sherlyn how he doubts Srishti and is sure she is gathering evidence to expose him. Sherlyn tries to calm down by hugging Prithvi. Kareena who has been following Sherlyn to a room, finds her hugging Prithvi. Kareena loses her cool and lashes out at the duo.

Sherlyn and Prithvi then try to convince Kareena how Prithvi was feeling nervous because of the wedding. Mahira too comes in to support her friends but Kareena is convinced in calling off the wedding for good. Meanwhile, Sameer and Srishti gather evidence against Prithvi and show it to Preeta. The latter is shocked to learn about Prithvi's truth and they decide to show it to Kareena. Srishti also reveals to Preeta that she unknowingly told Prithvi that she will be gathering evidence to expose him. Preeta asks Srishti to stay alert since Prithvi and Sherlyn might outsmart their plan. Kareena talks to Kritika about reconsidering her decision but the latter feels affection for Prithvi.

Kundali Bhagya March 15 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 15 episode, Preeta goes to Kareena with the evidence she gathered and tells her that she has not come to manipulate her against Prithvi. She hands over the evidence to Kareena and asks her to see it once. Kareena sees the evidence and is shocked to know that Prithvi is already married and realises he has been cheating on everyone, including Kritika.

Recent Kundali Bhagya's episodes revolve around the wedding of Kritika and Prithvi. Kareena refuses to acknowledge their wedding in Chandigarh and asks them to get married again. However, when she finds Prithvi and Sherlyn close, Kareena decides to call off the wedding. Meanwhile, Preeta gets evidence to expose Prithvi and hands it to Kareena. Will Kareena call off Kritika and Prithvi's wedding?