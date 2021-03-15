'Kundali Bhagya' March 16 Spoiler: Kritika Finds Prithvi & Sherlyn Hugging Each Other

In Kundali Bhagya March 15 episode, Sameer, Srishti, and Preeta discuss Prithvi's aim to enter Luthra's house. While Preeta says that he has come to seek revenge from Preeta because she married Karan, Srishti says he might have another aim to enter the Luthra house. Karan and Rishabh get into a friendly banter and speak about their bond. Karan is sure that Kritika's engagement with Prithvi will be called off, but Rishabh asks him to be positive. Meanwhile, Preeta leaves the room and decides to go and tell Kareena about the proof. Sherlyn finds her on the way and decides to harm Preeta.

On the other hand, Prithvi and Kritika's engagement ceremony begins. Sherlyn calls up Prithvi to warn him that Preeta has found proof against him. Srishti notices Sherlyn following Preeta and she catches the latter and locks her in a room. Mahira waits outside the room and listens to everything Srishti says to Sherlyn. Just when Prithvi and Kritika are about to get engaged, Preeta reaches there and asks Kareena to come with her. Karan and Sameer worry while Prithvi wonders what Preeta will do next. As Srishti leaves the room, Mahira enters and frees Sherlyn. Later, Prithvi gets a call from Sherlyn, and Kritika has his phone. She notices a contact named 'Mom' calling him and she starts doubting him.

'Kundali Bhagya' March 16 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 16 episode, Preeta takes Kareena to a room and shows her the proof she found against Prithvi. Kareena is shocked to learn that Prithvi is already married to another woman. Meanwhile, Prithvi meets Sherlyn and worriedly tells her that their game is over. He tells her that Preeta has probably found evidence against them and soon, they will be exposed in front of everyone. Sherlyn, in an attempt to calm down Prithvi, hugs him. Kritika comes there and finds the two of them close to each other. Mahira signals Prithvi that Kritika has come there and Prithvi pulls himself away from Sherlyn. Kritika is left shocked to see them evidently close and Sherlyn is left shocked to see Kritika.