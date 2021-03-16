Kundali Bhagya March 17 Spoiler: Prithvi's Wedding Picture Exposes His Real Side

In Kundali Bhagya March 16 episode, Sherlyn calls Prithvi and his phone happens to be in Kritika's hand. She sees the number calling and questions Prithvi if his mother is calling him, how is it possible that she's standing in front of him. Prithvi makes up and excuse and runs to Sherlyn. He reaches her when Sherlyn tells him that Preeta has found evidence against him. Sherlyn, in an attempt to calm Prithivi, hugs him and Kritika reaches there, to find them close together. Meanwhile, Prithvi shows Kareena the evidence she found against Prithvi and the latter learns that Prithvi is already married.

Preeta tells Kareena that they need to stop the engagement and goes ahead but Kareena stops her. Preeta explains to Kareena that if they stop the wedding, Kritika might end up hurting but she might get over it. She explains how Prithvi is not the right guy for her. Kareena gets emotional when Preeta tells her that she will take the blame on her, to stop the wedding and hugs Preeta. Karan comes there and teases them for he saw something impossible. Preeta and Kareena tell Karan about their plan and they proceed to execute it. Meanwhile, Kritika questions Prithvi and Sherlyn and Rishabh say she might have misunderstood things. Later, Karan holds Prithvi by his collar and Preeta reveals that Prithvi is already married.

Kundali Bhagya March 17 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 17 episode, Kareena, with the help of Sameer project's Prithvi's wedding picture for everyone to see. Prithvi is seen as a groom in the picture but the picture of his wife is not clearly seen, as that part of the picture is torn. Prithvi and Sherlyn get scared that their truth will be exposed soon. Preeta questions Prithvi about the girl who is sitting next to him, in the picture. Rakhi walks up to Prithvi and tells him that his truth is exposed in front of everyone. She tells him that he does not deserve to be with Kritika at all. Sameer then announces that he is going to call the police and Rishabh supports him in his decision.