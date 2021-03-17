'Kundali Bhagya' March 17 Written Update: Sherlyn Rescues Prithvi; Latter Cooks A Lie

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 16, starts with Srishty asking Sarla and Janki to come out while Preeta and Sammy expose Prithvi's wedding photograph, in which the face of the bride is burnt. Prithvi tries to trick Krtika while Srishty keeps interrupting. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 17 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 17, 2021 written update

Sherlyn tries to diffuse the situation

Prithvi warns Srishty while trying to emotionally trap Kritika. Innocent Kritika says she does not want to know about the photo. However, Karan loses his cool and hits Prithvi. Rishabh and Sammy join him too. Kritika tries to rescue Prithvi but in vain. Sherlyn interrupts and saves Prithvi while citing that they should not touch a man like Prithvi. She also whispers in Prithvi's ear to come up with an idea. Prithvi looks at his mother and pretends to comfort her. Meanwhile, she thinks that he is trapped with Sherlyn.

Prithvi makes a smart move

As the Kundali Bhagya March 17 episode progresses further, while Prithvi keeps trapping Kritika, Sarla asks him to answer everyone's question and reveal the bride in the picture. Prithvi tries to diffuse the question, but agitated Suresh lashes out at him. Later, Prithvi announces that he is married but only to Kritika. Seeing Kritika speechless, Prithvi feels assured that Kritika will marry him.

Prithvi cooks up a story

As Preeta and Kareena keep asking Prithvi about the photo and the bride, Prithvi denies answering them. He announces that unless Kritika asks him the same question, he will not answer any of them. While doing this, he manipulates Kritika and plants in her mind that she should trust him. Kritika firmly asks Prithvi to reveal to her the truth of the picture.

Prithvi accepts that the picture is real but he is married only to Kritika. Sarla states the facts and tells Prithvi to clear the air. He cooks up a story that seven years back to save his friend and her lover from honour killing, he pretended to be the groom. And, when the situation was in control, his friend sat and completed the rituals of the wedding with the bride.