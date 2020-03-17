Kundali Bhagya March 17 Promo: Sarla Maa Bans Preeta And Shrishty To Go To Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for long now. The chemistry between the lead characters, Preeta and Karan, is widely loved and appreciated by the audience. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday. After standing on the first position again in BARC listings this week, Kundali Bhagya’s duo is all set to entertain their audience with a high on drama track in the upcoming episodes.

The latest promo of Kundali Bhagya suggests that the viewers will soon see a high-on-drama track as a few misunderstandings will lead to differences between Preet and Karan. In the upcoming episode, Sherlyn will cry and ask Preeta what she wants from the Luthra family. In reply, Preeta will ask Sherlyn what she is trying to say. Later, Karan will stop Preeta from talking rudely to Sherlyn. He will say that Preeta has betrayed him once again and he will not let her speak in defense. Sarla will warn Preeta and Srishti that if they ever try to return to the Luthra House, she will kill herself. Kareena will try to trigger the entire family including Karan and will suggest them to cut all ties with Preeta’s family.

Watch the promo of Kundali Bhagya for March 17 below:

For the unversed, in the previous episode, Sherlyn and Mahira were seen throwing allegations at Preeta that she pushed Mahesh and tried to harm him. To create differences between Preeta and Karan, Mahira and Sherlyn cooked up a story. Karan seemed to believe their story. But on the other side, Karan was seen confused as he under the impression that Preeta could push Mahesh. It will be interesting to see how Preeta will prove herself innocent in the upcoming episode amidst the preparation of Karan and Mahira's wedding.

