'Kundali Bhagya' March 18, 2021 Written Update: Prithvi's Fake Story Backfires

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 18, starts with Prithvi trying to prove himself innocent. Meanwhile, Srishty keeps interrogating Prithvi. However, Dadi tries to diffuse the situation and supports Prithvi. Later, Prithvi subtly taunts Srishty for stealing the picture from his house. While emotionally stabbing Kritika, he manages to convince the latter. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 18 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 18, 2021 written update:

Preeta asks for proof

Prithvi rejoices the moment as Kritika asks him to complete the rituals of engagement. However, Preeta stops them and asks Prithvi to prove that his story is true. Prithvi and his mom try to diffuse the matter, but in vain as Sarla jumps in between and firmly handles them. Meanwhile, Rishabh suggests that if Kritika wants to know the truth then only Prithvi should try to prove his point. Prithvi stands shocked as Kritika nods.

Prithvi's backup plan works

As the Kundali Bhagya latest episode progresses further, Srishty asks Prithvi to tell the name of his friend while Preeta asks him to give his friend's number. Prithvi thinks to trick them and says that his friend is in flight. As Rakhi, too, insists to call his friend, Srishty asks him to keep his phone on the loudspeaker.

Prithvi recalls meeting Shubham and remembers that he is going out of town. He calls thinking that he won't be able to connect to him. However, Shubham picks up the call. He informs Prithvi that because of his engagement, he missed his flight. Without listening to Prithvi, he scolds him and cuts the call.

Preeta attacks Prithvi with logic

Prithvi again tries to diffuse the matter, but, Preeta reminds him of the exact matter. Srishty takes Shubham's number from Prithvi's phone and finds out his address. Preeta says that they will get Shubham here while Srishty whispers to Kritika requesting to keep a keen eye on Sherlyn.

Meanwhile, Preeta requests everyone to give their phone to Sammy until they sort out the matter. Srishty, Preeta and Karan leave to meet Shubham. On the other hand, Kareena takes Prithvi and his mom in a room while Sammy finds unconscious Mahira in a cupboard. Ramona comes and taunts Prithvi while asking about Mahira's whereabouts.