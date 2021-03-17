'Kundali Bhagya' March 18 Spoiler: Karan, Preeta & Srishti Reach Prithvi's Friend's House

In Kundali Bhagya March 17 episode, Preeta and Kareena come to the living room with Prithvi's picture and ask Sameer to project it for everyone. The Luthras and Sarla and Janki are left shocked when Sameer projects a picture of Prithvi, dressed as a groom. Sherlyn and Prithvi are left shocked when they learn that Preeta managed to bring their wedding picture. Preeta starts questioning Prithvi about his wedding and the rest follow suit. When Rakhi starts telling Prithvi that he never deserved to be with Kritika, Kareena and others ask him to answer the truth. Prithvi turns to Kritika and asks her if she trusts him.

A tear-eyed, Kritika tells him that she trusts him and Prithvi accepts in front of everyone, that he is married. Karan gets angry and holds Prithvi by his collar. Sherlyn interrupts and stops them from harming Prithvi, which leaves Rishab wondering why she's being protective towards him. Sherlyn somehow controls the situation by lying and tries to attack Prithvi and signals him to come up with a lie. Prithvi starts acting innocent and uses his mother, to cover up for the mess that has been was created. Later, Prithvi reveals that that picture is 7-years old and he had dressed up like a groom, for one of his friend's wedding named Shubham.

'Kundali Bhagya' March 18 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 18 episode, Ramona comes to Sherlyn and enquires about Mahira. Sherlyn says that she did not see Mahira for a long time. Ramona tells Sherlyn that it's okay and also threatens Rakhi and Kritika that if she does not find her daughter soon, she will call the police to Luthra house. Meanwhile, Karan, Preeta, and Srishti reach Prithvi's friend Shubham's house. Karan asks Shubham if he knows Prithvi and the latter says he knows Prithvi a lot better than anybody else does and knows almost all of his secrets. Karan then tells Shubham that Prithvi is about to get engaged and has cooked a few stories. Preeta then asks Shubham to come home with them and tell them the truth about Prithvi's cooked-up stories.