'Kundali Bhagya' March 19, 2021 Written Update: Mahira Comes To Prithvi's Rescue

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 19, starts with Kareena narrating the whole story to Ramona while the latter leaves to get a lead about her daughter Mahira's whereabouts. On the other hand, Prithvi regrets beating Shubham. As Ramona meets Kritika and subtly pokes at Kritika's miseries, Rakhi diffuses the situation. Later, when Sherlyn tries to leave the room, Kritika stops her and confronts that Srishty has asked her to keep an eye on the former. Sherlyn tries to retaliate, but in vain. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 19 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 19, 2021 written update:

Shubham arrives at Luthra house

On the other hand, Karan, Preeta and Srishty meet Shubham and ask about his wife, to which, Shubham replies that he is not married. Without giving many contexts to him, they inform Shubham about Prithvi and take him to the Luthra house. Back in the Luthra house, everyone gathers and Srishty, Preeta and Karan arrive with Shubham. Prithvi gets scared. However, Shubham supports Prithvi's fake story and when Preeta cross-questions him, he says that he and his wife are now divorced.

Prithvi tastes the victory again

As the Kundali Bhagya March 19 episode progresses further, Shubham says that he is emotionally disturbed and leaves from there. Prithvi humiliates Preeta and Srishty. As Kritika gives a nod to marry Prithvi, Dadi asks to proceed with the engagement ceremony. Sherlyn attempts to confront Srishty for saying that she is Prithvi's wife but in vain as the latter gives facts to her. After the ceremony, Kritika whispers to Prithvi that he has disappointed her. Prithvi's mother leaves informing him that Kareena has asked him to stay at Luthra house.

Mahira plays the masterstroke

After the engagement, Prithvi and Sherlyn celebrate their victory and Mahira, too, joins them. Later, She reveals to Prithvi that she helped him in this matter. When Prithvi tries to joke about it, Mahira narrates how she escaped from the almirah and tricked the watchman to get the information about Karan's location. She further says that she gave a letter to Shubham to take him on their side and transferred a lump sum.