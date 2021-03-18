'Kundali Bhagya' March 19 Spoiler: Prithvi Is Shocked To Find Shubham At The Luthra House

In Kundali Bhagya March 18 episode, Prithvi tries to make stories to distract Kritika and emotionally blackmails her. Kritika is left shocked but she asks Prithvi to go on with the engagement ceremony. However, Sarla tries to intervene but Prithvi and his mother try to diffuse the matter. Later, Dadi supports Prithvi and he acts innocent. Preeta, Karan and Srishti, try to distract everyone and prove their point. The Luthras insist Prithvi call up his friend Shubham, but he says his friend might be on a flight, as he mentioned earlier. Rakhi insists that Prithvi should clarify and clear the misunderstandings.

Prithvi remembers Shubham had told him that he had a flight to catch and calls him, assuming the latter might not pick up. However, Shubham picks and talks to Prithvi rudely, telling him he's back home and he missed his flight because of Prithvi's engagement. When the Luthras learn Shubham is back home, they decide to go and visit him at his home. Karan, Preeta and Srishti go to meet Shubham, to get him home and clarify things. Meanwhile, Srishti asks Kritika to keep an eye on Sherlyn. Ramona comes searching for her daughter Mahira and Sameer finds her unconscious in a room, where Kareena, Ramona and the rest are present.

Kundali Bhagya March 19 spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 19 episode, Dadi steals everyone's attention and says that Karan is here. Along with Karan, Preeta and Srishti, another person enters the Luthra house and that person gives Prithvi a huge shock. As Prithvi looks at them shockingly, Karan announces and tells everyone that they brought home Shubham, Prithvi's friend. Will Shubham disclose all of Prithvi's secrets and expose him in front of the Luthras?

Kundali Bhagya's episodes revolve around Kritika and Prithvi's marriage. They get married at Chandigarh after getting into trouble. However, when they come back home, the Luthra refuse to agree with their wedding. As the Luthras prepare to get Kritika and Prithvi married again, Preeta and Srishti try hard to stop their wedding and find evidence against Prithvi. They learn that Prithvi is already married to a woman and set on a quest to find out the woman Prithvi is already married to.