Kundali Bhagya Preview March 19, 2020: Preeta Decides To Detach; Karan Agrees To Marry

Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for long now. The chemistry between the lead characters, Preeta and Karan, is widely loved and appreciated by the audience. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday. After standing on the first position again in BARC listings this week, Kundali Bhagya’s duo is all set to entertain their audience with a high on drama track in the upcoming episodes.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Dadi Says She Will Never Forgive Preeta

The latest promo of Kundali Bhagya suggests that Kareena will ask Karan if he is ready to marry Mahira in a day’s time so that he can save the Luthara family from Preeta. Everyone will stand shocked. Meanwhile, Karan will hesitate initially but eventually, agree to marry Mahira the very next day. On the other side, Preeta and her family will also learn that Karan is going to marry Mahira. Preeta will also say to Shristy that she will cut off all the feelings for Karan. Preeta will also add that she will not express her care for the wellbeing of Luthra's as well.

READ | Kundali Bhagya And Kumkum Bhagya Cast Dance To The Tunes Of 'Balam Pickari', Watch

Watch the promo of Kundali Bhagya for March 19 below:

READ | Kundali Bhagya March 17 Promo: Sarla Maa Bans Preeta And Shrishty To Go To Luthra House

For the unversed, in the previous episode, Daadi and Luthara's get influenced by Sherlyn and Mahira's story. They also start blaming Preeta for Mahesh's accident. Mahira and Sherlyn keep adding fuel in the fire and talk ill about Preeta.

On the other side, Preeta shares her feeling with Shristy and says that though she always thinks about everyone, all the bad things happened to her only. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira celebrate their victory. It will be interesting to see if Karan will actually marry Mahira in the upcoming episode and how Preeta will keep a distance from Luthra and Karan.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actors Dheeraj And Shraddha Are The New-age Raveena And Govinda

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.