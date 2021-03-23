Kundali Bhagya March 23 Spoiler: Mahira Challenges Preeta That Karan Will Leave Her

In Kundali Bhagya March 22 episode, Mahira shows Prithvi and Sherlyn the proof that she transferred money to Shubham’s account and changed the game. Meanwhile, Kareena meets Kritika and confesses that she is not happy with Prithvi’s justification. She asks Kareena to support her and the latter agrees with her. Preeta goes to Prithvi's room to meet him and Sherlyn is already present there. She hides when Preeta enters the room. Preeta then tells Prithvi that she will not spare him and will expose him soon.

Later, Prithvi challenges Preeta that he will marry Kritika at any cost and leaves the room to meet Kritika. Karan finds Prithvi outside Kritika’s room and warns the latter to stay away from his sister. Prithvi goes to Sherlyn and tells her how Kritika ignored him. He worries that if Kritika refuses to marry him, their entire plan might fail, and they will be thrown out of the house. Akshay then calls Kritika and congratulates her on her wedding with Prithvi. Kritika gets mad at Akshay for calling her and tells him that she will never forgive him for what he did to her, and her family. Akshay confesses that he wanted to marry Kritika for money and he has different ways to get money from her, even now. Akshay then blackmails Kritika to do as he says, or he will leak all of their intimate pictures.

Kundali Bhagya March 23 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 23 episode, Mahira meets Preeta in the kitchen and tells her that Karan will leave her in the next three days. She confidently challenges Preeta that she will make Karan leave her in the next three days. She further tells Preeta that today was the first day of her biggest loss in life. She then further asks Preeta to start counting her happy days, since they will end up soon.

Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya