Kundali Bhagya March 23 Written Update: Sherlyn Attempts To Kill Mahesh

The Kundali Bhagya March 23 episode starts with Preeta cutting fruits in the kitchen while Karan comes to thank her for her efforts to stop Kritika's wedding with Prithvi. The duo has a romantic moment after a fun banter. However, Preeta suspects that someone is watching them. Then, Karan finds out that Mahira was overhearing their conversation. He excuses and leaves. Meanwhile, Mahira tries to poke Preeta, but, the latter ignores her. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya March 23 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 23 written update

Preeta challenges Mahira

As the episode progresses further, Mahira reminds Preeta how she deceived Karan and married him. She later adds that Karan is just fulfilling the duties of a husband. In response, Preeta asks her to get lost, but in vain. Agitated Mahira goes on to threaten Preeta.

Later, she learns that Preeta had thrown red-chilly powder into Prithvi's eyes. She leaves after promising that Karan will leave Preeta in the next three days. On the other hand, Sherlyn goes to kill Mahesh, however, Pammi catches her red-hand, and before she could do anything Rakhi comes there.

Prithvi learns about Akshay's demand

Pammi shows Rakhi the injection and tells them that Sherlyn was bidding him good bye. On the other hand, Prithvi suspects that Kritika is scared of something. He tries to know about it, but Kritika excuses him. Prithvi keeps sneaking into Kritika's room while the latter gets a call from Akshay. Akshaya tells him about the time and venue to meet.

Agitated Kritika disconnects the call and switches it off. As she leaves her phone, Prithvi comes and learns that Akshay called her. To know the matter, he texts Akshay from Kritika's number. Prithvi gets to know that Akshay is blackmailing Kritika.

Sherlyn tricks Rakhi

Back in Mahesh's room, Rakhi confronts Sherlyn while the latter tries to defend herself. Amid this, Suresh comes and asks what is happening. Pammi narrates the incident, but, Sherlyn denies accepting. She cooks up a fake story and establishes that Pammi heard only half of the conversation.

Suresh takes the injection and handles the situation. He apologises to Sherlyn. Later, he calls his friend and asks for his son's help. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to help Daadi as the latter fell down. And, Mahira decides to go to meet Karan in the meantime.