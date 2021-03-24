Kundali Bhagya March 24 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Seals Deal With Akshay

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 16, starts with Prithvi forcefully entering Akshay's hotel room and thrashing him for blackmailing Kritika. Later, he offers 30 lakhs to Akshay to keep blackmailing Kritika and leak their intimate pictures. Meanwhile, in Luthra house, Karan comes to look for Preeta, however, he meets Mahira, who lies to him that Preeta is with Prithvi. She tries to instigate him, but in vain. On the other hand, Preeta comes into the kitchen and informs Karan that she was with Daadi. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 24 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 24 2021 written update:

Prithvi locks a deal with Akshay

As the Kundali Bhagya March 24 episode progresses further, Preeta and Karan have a romantic moment while Mahira excuses them. She thinks of a plan, which can break Karan's trust in Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan plans a date with Preeta and asks her to meet him tomorrow in the evening at a hotel.

Back in Akshay's hotel room, Akshay agrees to help Prithvi in exchange for money. On the other hand, Suresh hands over the infection to his friend's son to find out about the drug in it. Suresh assumes that he has to find the enemy of Luthra house, who is someone in the family itself.

Not Prithvi but Shelyn plays the masterstroke

Back in Luthra house, Sherlyn meets Prithvi, who is excited to tell her that he has executed their plan. In flashback, the episode reveals that Sherlyn met Prithvi when the latter learned about Akshay blackmailing Kritika. Prithvi had narrated the whole story to Sherlyn and decided to confront Kritika and extend his support. But, Sherlyn stopped him and suggested to instruct Akshay to keep blackmailing Kritika. Back in the present, the duo rejoices the moment while Pammi sees them from a distance and leaves.

Preeta suspects the goof-up

The next day, Prithvi meets Kritika, in hope that she will tell him about Akshay's matter. However, Kritika thinks of hiding it from Prithvi from now. Later, Prithvi calls Akshay and yells at him for not scaring Kritika.

Later, Akshay calls Kritika and repeats his warning while reminding her that he has their intimate photos and videos. While highlighting the Luthra family's prestige and pride in society, Akshay warns Kritika; the latter gets scared and takes a few pieces of jewellery with her. However, Preeta bumps into her way and learns about the jewellery in Kritika's bag.

(Image source: Snips from the show)