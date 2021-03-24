'Kundali Bhagya' March 24 Spoiler: Prithvi Asks Akshay To Leak Kritika's Intimate Pictures

In Kundali Bhagya March 23 episode, Preeta is seen in the kitchen when Karan arrives there and she pulls out a knife, mistaking him for Prithvi. Karan overlooks her reaction and thanks her for her efforts in saving Kritika. Mahira comes there and starts intervening between them, which leads to Karan leaving the room. Mahira and Preeta get into an argument and Mahira threaten Preeta that Karan will leave her, in the next three days.

Later, Sherlyn goes to Mahesh’s room and attempts to kill him, but Pammi catches her red-handed. Rakhi comes there and Pammi reveals that Sherlyn was injecting Mahesh, in an attempt to kill him. Prithvi goes to Kritika’s room and finds her worried. He tries to know what's bothering her and learns that Kritika is being blackmailed by Akshay.

In Mahesh’s room, Rakhi confronts Sherlyn and she cooks up a story to defend herself. Suresh comes there and Pammi complains about Sherlyn, to him. However, Sherlyn speaks up for herself and makes it look like Pammi misunderstood her. Suresh then takes the injection from Sherlyn and also apologises to her. As Dadi falls down, Preeta goes to help the latter and Mahira goes to meet Karan, as she finds Preeta busy with some other work.

Kundali Bhagya March 24 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 24 episode,Karan goes to the kitchen to meet Preeta and he tells her that he wants her to go with him, to their room. Mahira who listens to their conversation thinks to herself that once Karan stops trusting Preeta, he will stop loving her too. She makes sure to get Karan to love her and forget Preeta. On the other hand, Prithvi meets Akshay and offers to give him money, if he does as he says. Akshay gets excited when he hears the amount of money Prithvi is offering him and agrees to do his job.

Prithvi then asks Akshay to leak Kritika and Akshay’s intimate pictures online. Kritika worries after Akshay blackmails her for the money and decides to sell off some of her jewellery and get the money to pay Akshay. While leaving the house, she bumps into Preeta and the latter finds Kritika filling her bag with jewellery and leaving the house, worried.

IMAGE SOURCE: STILL FROM THE SHOW KUNDALI BHAGYA