Kundali Bhagya March 25 Spoiler: Kritika Tells Preeta How Akshay Has Been Blackmailing Her

In Kundali Bhagya March 24 episode, Prithvi learns how Akshay has been blackmailing Kritika and he meets him at a hotel room. Prithvi beats up Akshay but later offers him money to blackmail Kritika. Akshay is shocked to hear the amount Prithvi offers him. Akshay agrees to help Prithvi and he tells Akshay to leak Kritika’s pictures online. At the Luthra house, Mahira goes to the kitchen and tries to get close to Karan, by switching off the lights. She later tells Karan that Preeta is with Prithvi on the terrace. Preeta comes there and is surprised to find Mahira with Karan. Mahira pretends to be sweet in front of Karan but thinks about separating them soon.

Later, Suresh meets one of his son’s friends, Sonu and shows him the injection Sherlyn was about to use on Mahesh. Prithvi asks Akshay to defame Kritika and frighten her, so he could save her and emerge as a hero. Prithvi then comes home and tells Sherlyn about his plan. The two get close and happy about their plans and praise each other’s masterminds, while Pammi watches them from a distance. Prithvi goes to meet Kritika and tries to convince her to share about Akshay, but Kritika stops herself from sharing about it with Prithvi. Akshay calls Kritika to a hotel room and asks her to bring money to the hotel. While Kritika leaves, Preeta sees her frightened and notices her keeping some jewellery in her bag.

Kundali Bhagya March 25 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 25 episode, Kritika breaks down in front of Preeta and reveals that Akshay has been blackmailing her for money. She tells Preeta how Akshay has been blackmailing her of leaking some of their intimate pictures and videos online. Later, Preeta disguised as Kritika, goes to meet Akshay in his hotel room. Akshay comes closer to Preeta and hands her their photographs, but puts a condition in front of her. He pulls Preeta close and says that now he wants some favours from her, along with the money. Preeta tries to flee from there by slapping Akshay and he falls down. As Preeta is about to leave, Akshay pulls the veil off Preeta's head and is shocked to see Preeta, instead of Kritika.

