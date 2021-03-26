'Kundali Bhagya' March 26, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Suspects The Destruction

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 26, starts with Preeta pretending to be Kritika and meet Akshay. Preeta tries to trick Akshay with Kritika's voice notes, however, Akshay gets suspicious. She hands over the cash and demands the pictures and videos. Akshay changes his mind and gets close to Preeta assuming it's Kritika.

But, he later finds out it's Preeta. He tries to get close to Preeta, but, the latter hits him and collects the pictures, videos and his laptop and leaves. Meanwhile, Mahira gets happy thinking that as Preeta did not come, now, she will have dinner with Karan. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 26 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 26, 2021 written update:

Sherlyn, Mahira get a bad news

As the Kundali Bhagya March 26 episode progresses further, back in the restaurant, Mahira tries to subtly instigate Karan while pretending that she likes Preeta. Seeing Mahira extending support for Preeta, Karan gets happy and the duo starts talking about their childhood memories. Amid that, Sammy calls Karan and informs that Mahesh opened his eyes.

Mahira and Sherlyn, who listens to Sammy talking to Karan, get shocked. Karan rushes to settle the bill while Mahira calls Sherlyn and confirms the news. Mahira gets panic but Sherlyn asks her to calm down. Later, Sherlyn gets suspicious about Preeta's whereabouts as Mahira informs her that Preeta did not come.

A wave of happiness in Luthra house

After an emotional outburst, Kritika thrashes the pen drive and burns the photographs. Preeta reaches the restaurant but fails to meet Karan. Meanwhile, Karan, Mahira leave the restaurant after Karan thrashes someone for talking ill about Kritika. Back in the Luthra house, the family gets happy seeing improvements in Mahesh while Prithvi stands shocked learning that.

Preeta showers love on Karan

As the doctor informs about Mahesh's health to Karan, everyone rejoices at the moment. Meanwhile, Prithvi goes to the doctor and learns that it happened because of a suspicious injection. Later, Prithvi and Mahira blame each other while Sherlyn gets tensed seeing that their unity is breaking day by day. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to her room to apologise to Karan, but in vain. However, she manages to diffuse Karan's anger.

(Source: Snip from the show)