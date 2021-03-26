'Kundali Bhagya' March 29 Spoiler: Akshay's Dead Body Found Inside A Hotel Room?

In Kundali Bhagya March 26 episode, Preeta dresses up as Kritika and goes to meet Akshay in the hotel room. She uses Kritika’s voice notes, to trick Akshay. However, after handing over the photographs and videos, Akshay tries to get close to Kritika. When he learns that Preeta had come to meet him disguised as Kritika, he tries to get close to her. Preeta, in an attempt to protect herself, hits Akshay with a tray. At the restaurant, Mahira pretends to like Preeta in front of Karan and they begin speaking about their childhood memories. Sameer calls up Karan to tell him that Mahesh has opened his eyes.

Mahira calls up Sherlyn to know the truth and they get shocked by the news. Preeta hands over her pictures to Kritika and she burns them, after getting emotional. At the Luthra house, Kritika comes home to be delighted to hear that Mahesh’s health has improved. This news, however, leaves Prithvi and Sherlyn shocked. Prithvi goes to the doctor to ask him how Mahesh’s health improved, to which the doctor replies, someone had given him an injection, he does not remember prescribing. This leaves Prithvi shocked and scared, that his truth might be exposed soon. Sherlyn, Mahira, and Prithvi discuss how their unity is breaking every day, as they blame each other for their mistakes. Preeta goes back to her room to apologise to Karan.

Kundali Bhagya March 29 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 29 episode, the police arrive at the Luthra house and announce that Akshay has been murdered and his body is found inside a hotel room. Karan, Preeta, and Prithvi are left shocked when they learn about Akshay’s death. Sherlyn meets Prithvi privately and tells him that she knows, he killed Akshay. Mahira hears their conversation and calls her mother, to share what happened at the Luthra house. Mahira’s mother tells her that Karan might have met Akshay and amid an argument, Karan might have killed Akshay. Mahira drops the phone from her hand when she hears the shocking possibility of Karan killing Akshay amid a heated argument.

Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya