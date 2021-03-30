Kundali Bhagya March 30 Written Update: 'Preeran' Celebrate Holi With Colour Of Romance

The Kundali Bhagya March 30 episode starts with Sherlyn suspecting Prithvi of murdering Akshay. Prithvi tries to give an explanation to Sherlyn, but in vain as the latter reminds him how he reacted when the ACP was interrogating him. Prithvi gets scared while Mahira calls her mother to get clear answers to her confusions. As Mahira narrates the whole incident, Ramona says that Karan is the murderer. Shocked Mahira drops her phone. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 30 episode.

Kundali Bhagya March 30 written update:

'Preeran' celebrate Holi

As the next day Holi celebration starts, Karan meets Preeta and wishes her Holi while applying colour to her. After a fun banter, Preeta applies colour to Karan from her cheeks to his cheeks. Later, the duo has a romantic moment. Amid that, Karan teases Preeta and they start running around as Karan wants to apply more colour to her. Meanwhile, Dhal Jaun Main plays in the background. Prithvi gets jealous as he sees them happy together.

Mahira asks an unexpected question to Karan

As the Kundali Bhagya March 30 episode progresses further, Prithvi gets a call from Sherlyn, who continually cries. Prithvi calms her down and goes to meet her. Meanwhile, Rakhi extends Holi wishes to unconscious Mahesh. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta's romance continues in the corridor.

However, Daadi calls Preeta and the latter goes to meet her. As Preeta goes, Mahira comes and sees love in Karan's eyes. She asks him how he loves Preeta, and, when he says that he does not have an answer to it, Mahira asks him can he kill someone who would hurt Preeta.

Mahira makes a request to Karan

On the other hand, Prithvi reaches Shelryn's room and meets her. Sherlyn says him that her baby bump is visible now. As Prithvi tries to diffuse the situation, Sherlyn again asks him if he killed Akshay. Prithvi lashes out at her and leaves. Meanwhile, Rakhi gives instruction to her staff for Holi preparation.

Amid that, The Married Woman's Hemant and Astha come and greet Rakhi and Kareena. Back in the corridor, Mahira asks Karan if she can apply colour to him, Karan agrees. However, Sammy comes to wish Karan and Mahira secretly applies colour from Karan's jacket and leaves.

(Image Source: Snip from the show)