'Kundali Bhagya' March 31 Spoiler: Will Srishti And Preeta's Plan Execute Successfully?

In Kundali Bhagya March 30 episode, Sherlyn blames Prithvi for murdering Akshay and Mahira calls her mother to get a clear answer of who murdered Akshay. As she explains everything to her mother, Ramona tells Mahira that Karan killed Akshay and the latter drops her phone. The next day, Karan goes to Preeta and applies colour on her cheeks, giving her Holi wishes. They get into a fun banter and run around the room to play Holi. Prithvi watches them and gets jealous to see them happy. Sherlyn calls up Prithvi and starts crying continuously. He calms her down and goes to meet her while Rakhi wishes Mahesh a ' Happy Holi'. Karan and Preeta continue to celebrate Holi in the corridor.

Dadi calls Preeta to meet her and Mahira comes to see Karan. She asks Karan how much he loves Preeta and when Karan says he does not know how much he loves Preeta, Mahira asks him if he can kill someone who would hurt Preeta. Prithvi goes to meet Sherlyn and she reveals that the baby bump is now visible. He defuses the situation and leaves from there. As Rakhi gives the staff instructions for Holi preparations, the cast of The Married Woman, Hemant and Astha come to greet Rakhi and Kareena.

'Kundali Bhagya' March 31 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya March 31 episode, Preeta, and Srishti prepare some Bhang and Preeta decides to give it to Prithvi so he stops his manipulation for some time. Preeta goes to Prithvi and offers him a glass of bhang, saying it is the same glass that was offered to god. Prithvi happily accepts it and is about to drink it when Aastha comes and snatches the glass from Prithvi's hand. She says Preeta was telling her that there was a bhang drinking competition between him and Karan, adding that it looked like Prithvi had already given up before the competition. While the others hype up Karan, Prithvi says he does not give up on things so easily, adding that he has accepted the challenge.

Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya