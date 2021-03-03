Kundali Bhagya March 4, 2021 Spoiler: Kritika Threatens To Give Up On Her Life

In Kundali Bhagya's March 3 episode, Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she is getting worried because she saw an improvement in Mahesh's health. Mahira joins them and together they decide to inject Mahesh so he never wakes up again and his condition worsens. Srishti notices them and the three separate when they learn about this. Prithvi meets Preeta and starts flirting with her but she stops him from doing so and asks him to stay within his limits. Meanwhile, Rakhi and Kareena make the wedding preparations. Sarla glares at Prithvi and walks up to him to say something but Kareena comes to his rescue.

Later, Prithvi approves of all the preparations made by Kritika, for their wedding. He tells Kritika that he wants to make everyone happy for their wedding, while Sherlyn watches them and feels jealous. Rishabh comes back home after a long time and calls up Karan, telling him that he will come to meet him in his room. He then thinks about Kritika's decision to marry Prithvi. Rishabh reaches home and goes to Karan's room. Sameer also comes there and the three Luthra brothers reunite and get emotional.

Kundali Bhagya March 4 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 4 episode, Rishabh and Karan enter Kritika's room to explain to her not to take an impulsive decision. Kritika, however, is adamant about her decision and tells everyone that she will end up her life if she does not get married to Prithvi, or if anyone stops her from marrying him. Meanwhile, Prithvi eavesdrops on the entire conversation with Sherlyn outside. He tells Sherlyn that he had given the goons 1 lakh rupees, to misbehave with Kritika.

He also tells her that all the events which happened with Kritika at the Chandigarh fair were deliberately managed by him. Sherlyn is shocked to hear that Prithvi paid the goons and married Kritika to seek revenge from the Luthras. Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap revolving around the Luthra and Arora household. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. The show also follows their love story.

