'Kundali Bhagya' March 5 Episode Written Update: Rishabh Explains The Misery Of His Life

The Kundali Bhagya March 5 episode starts with a furious Srishty leaving after having a clash with Kareena. Kareena decides to tie the Torran while Preeta rushes to the kitchen. Meanwhile, Srishty asks for help from Sammy, but he says no. She fumes in anger while Prithvi meets Kareena and the latter tells him about Srishty's challenge. Prithvi advises her to cheat and win the challenge. As he leaves, Kareena expresses her disappointment over Prithvi's act of cheating. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya March 5 episode.

Prithvi finds Preeta alone

As Preeta prepares breakfast for Daadi, Prithvi comes there to tease her. He starts flirting while intimidating her. Later, he tries to instigate Preeta while raising fingers at Karan's character. Furious Preeta throws red chilly powder on his face and leaves after giving a warning to him. Prithvi washes his face and expresses his love for Preeta alone in the kitchen.

The rift grows between Kareena and Srishty

On the other hand, Srishty saves Kareena from falling. But, instead of thanking Srishty, Kareena starts scolding her. Srishty answers her back. However, Rakhi comes to diffuse the situation. Rakhi insists Kareena to thank Srishty but she refuses. As Srishty leaves, Rakhi schools Kareena while Prithvi notices them from a distance. When Rakhi sees Prithvi, she excuses Kareena.

Prithvi instigates Kareena against Preeta

Prithvi walks towards Kareena and charms her by complimenting her. Later, he starts instigating her against Preeta while saying that because of Preeta, Rakhi has started clapping back at her. He further explains that Preeta talks ill about her and provokes her to take revenge for her sister Srishty, to whom Kareena often scolds for her mistakes.

Rishabh explains the misery of his life

As Rishabh decks up for the wedding function, Sherlyn complements him, which eventually surprises him. Later, Sherlyn asks him how did he accept Kritika and Prithvi's marriage. While explaining that he married her without the will, maybe Kritika and Prithvi will work out together. As the episode comes to its end, Preeta orders sweets for Kritika and the duo have banter over food.

