Kundali Bhagya March 8 Spoiler: Mahira Makes Preeta Jealous By Hugging Karan

In Kundali Bhagya March 5 episode, Srishti and Preeta make preparations for Kritika's marriage when Kareena comes there and insults them for their poor management. Srishti argues with Kareena and this makes her even madder at them but Preeta tries to calm Kareena. Prithvi comes there and starts praising Kareena while trying to poison evil thoughts in her mind about Preeta. Later, Prithvi goes to the kitchen behind Preeta and misbehaves with her. Preeta tries to ignore Prithvi at first but he keeps annoying her and she loses her cool. Prithvi keeps flirting with her and tells her that Karan keeps loitering around Mahira.

Preeta throws chilli powder on Prithvi and walks off disgusted. Srishti genuinely tries to help Kareena but the latter taunts her poor management. Rakhi defends Srishti when Prithvi intervenes again. Sherlyn, in an attempt to stop Kritika and Prithvi's wedding, tries to talk to Rishabh by praising him. She tells him how he has the power to stop the wedding if he does not like it. Rishabh taunts her that there are a lot of things in his life, which he does not like but has to deal with.

Kundali Bhagya March 8 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 8 episode, Preeta comes to her room and finds Mahira and Karan together again. She loses her cool and raises her voice when Karan and Mahira separate from each other. Karan tries to explain how he thought Mahira was Preeta, because of a curtain but stops from doing so. Mahira, in an attempt to make Preeta jealous says that her husband Karan forcefully hugged her and it was not her mistake.

Karan tries to avoid the situation and walks away from there when Mahira stops him and hugs him again. Preeta is left in a state of shock and feels jealous because of this. Kundali Bhagya's episodes revolve around the love story of Karan and Preeta, characters portrayed by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively. The show also stars Anjum Fakih, Swati Kapoor, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Manit Joura in supporting roles.

