Kundali Bhagya March 9 Spoiler: Will Prithivi Catch Srishti Sneaking Into His House?

In Kundali Bhagya March 8 episode, Preeta tries to convince Karan to stay happy and get involved in Kritika's wedding. Karan however, tells Preeta that he cannot stay happy or fake his happiness when he is not happy truly. Preeta manages to convince Karan and get him involved in the functions. Karan gets in the bathroom and Preeta leaves the room. Karan, in an attempt to prank Preeta, hugs Mahira thinking it is Preeta. Mahira taunts Preeta which leaves the latter fuming with rage. Kritika's relatives come for the function and everyone gets happy upon seeing them.

Rishab learns that Prithvi visited their father and he responded with Prithvi's name. Rishab hits Prithvi with a belt when Kritika comes there and stops him. Prithvi later learns that Srishti is missing from the function. Meanwhile, Prithvi keeps staring at Preeta when Mahira stops him from doing so. Sherlyn meets Prithvi and they discuss how they gracefully managed to harm Mahesh and got away with it. It is then when Prithvi reveals to Sherlyn that he still has one proof with him that can expose him. When Sherlyn scolds him for being so careless, Prithvi says the proof is very precious and dear to him and he wishes to keep it with him.

Kundali Bhagya March 9 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 9 episode, Karan and Preeta discuss about Mahira. Karan tells Preeta how Mahira has changed and how she has accepted and understood that nobody can come between Karan and her. Preeta surprisingly tells Karan that he is blindly trusting Mahira. Karan tells Preeta that she is overreacting and not looking at the brighter side. Meanwhile, Prithvi wonders who can reach his house and collect the proof, which can easily prove that he harmed Mahesh.

Prithvi then realises that everyone is in the Luthra house except Srishti. Prithvi then wonders if Srishti managed to sneak into his house and collect the proof. Just then, Srishti enters Prithvi's house through the kitchen and hides behind a cupboard. She notices someone picking a knife and searching for her.