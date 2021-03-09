Kundali Bhagya March 9 Written Episode: Srishty, Sammy Sneak Into Prithvi's Home

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 9, starts with Prithvi calming down Sherlyn and assuring that the proof is safely hidden at his home. Later, Prithvi guesses if Srishty is searching for the evidence. Meanwhile, Srishty tries to sneak into Prithvi's home from the front gate, but in vain. On the other hand, Mahira excuses Karan with him, and Preeta finds it weird. Back at Prithvi's home, Srishty finally enters the home through the window of the kitchen. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 8 episode.

Sammy teases Srishty

As the Kundali Bhagya March 9 episode progresses further, a mysterious man enters Prithvi's home while Srishty gets scared. Later, the mysterious man holds Srishty from behind. However, it turns out to be Sammy. Meanwhile, at Luthra house, Preeta raises concern over Mahira's behaviour and Karan supports Mahira. Mahira enjoys seeing Karan arguing with Preeta. On the other hand, after a fun banter, Srishty and Sammy start looking for evidence against Prithvi.

Mahira instigates Kareena

As the party goes on, Mahira pretends to be a responsible person while Kareena gets angry at Preeta for not attending the guests. Mahira informs her that she is spending time with Karan instead of handling the guests. She plants in Kareena's mind that Preeta is trying the divide and rule strategy. Meanwhile, the guard at Prithvi's home suspects that someone has sneaked in.

Kareena confronts Preeta

Srishty sees the guard heading to Prithvi's room. She and Sammy hide in the washroom and the latter comes up with an idea to avoid any further disturbance in her plan. Meanwhile, Kareena notices that the guests are complaining. However, Preeta via her staff takes care of them. Kareena asks a waiter about Preeta and meets her in the guest room.

Without knowing the context, Kareena starts slamming Preeta for wasting the time and not attending the guests. Rakhi tries to diffuse the situation but in vain. On the other hand, Suresh takes Preeta's side and explains that Preeta was helping him out to rehearse for a dance performance. Kareena appreciates Preeta's effort while reminding her that she needs to pay attention to her work as well.

