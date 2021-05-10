'Kundali Bhagya' May 10 Written Update: 'Preeran' Separate; Pammi Accuses Rakhi

The Kundali Bhagya May 10 episode starts with Preeta getting furious at Karan as the latter shoulders the blame of killing Akshay for her. Preeta keeps convincing him to take his statement back and let her go behind the bars. Karan keeps trying to calm her down but in vain. As Preeta continues, Karan yells at her. He later explains to her that he had promised to stand with her in any situation while marrying her. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 10 episode.

Kundali Bhagya May 10 written update:

'Preeran' separate

As the episode progresses further, Karan confesses to Preeta that he is lucky to have her in his life. Later, he asks Rakhi to take care of Preeta while promising the latter that he will be back soon. Meanwhile, Sarla praises Karan. Amid this, the police tell them that their time is over and they have to leave. As the police leave with Karan, Srishty tries to console a heartbroken Preeta. Meanwhile, Rakhi and Sarla also try to comfort each other. Later, everyone leaves.

Prithvi catches Megha red-handed

Amid that, Prithvi gets the blackmailer's call and he excuses Kritika. Later, when he calls back on the same number, he notices that the phone is ringing nearby. He finds that blackmailer is Megha. During the call, in a disguised voice, Megha tries to blackmail Prithvi again. Prithvi confronts her and starts threatening her. However, Megha claps back at him. As Kritika comes there, Megha quickly escapes.

Pammi accuses Rakhi

Kritika informs Prithvi that to help Mahesh regain his memory, the family has shifted to their old house. Sherlyn and Mahira reach there first and Pammi greets them. Later, she explains to them how Karan will react when he will step into their old home. Amid this, Mahira reveals to her that Karan took the blame to protect Preeta.

Later, Rakhi and everyone arrive and Pammi confronts Rakhi. She lashes out at her while asking why did she let him get arrested when she knows that he is innocent. Pammi accuses Rakhi of not fighting for Karan in the court.

