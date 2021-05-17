'Kundali Bhagya' May 17 Written Update: Preeta Plans To Rescue Karan From Jail

The Kundali Bhagya May 17 episode starts with Kritika requesting Prithvi to visit jailed Karan while Prithvi gets a call from Megha. Meanwhile, Preeta follows Megha and hears her blackmailing someone on call. Later, Megha leaves and Preets gets a call from Srishty, who informs her that they are preparing the lunch for Karan. Later, she also adds that they shifted to their aunt's home for a while as their home has gone under the whitewash. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 17 episode.

Kundali Bhagya May 17, 2021 written update

Prithvi teases jailed Karan

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi meets Karan and starts teasing him while expressing his happiness. Karan claps back at Prithvi while the latter gets nervous and tries to diffuse the situation. Amid this, Sarla and Kritika come to meet jailed Karan. As Sarla extends her gratitude towards Karan, he comforts her. Meanwhile, in front of everyone, Prithvi says that they all are very happy seeing Karan behind the bars.

Kritika, Sarla's firm advice to Prithvi

Kritika and Sarla defend Karan and ask Prithvi to behave. Sarla firmly asks Prithvi to leave if he has no manners. Prithvi diffuses the situation and says that Karan had told him that the latter is enjoying his time in jail. Later, Prithvi leaves and Sarla and Kritika also bid adieu to Karan. Meanwhile, Preeta informs Srishty and Sammy that Megha is pregnant with Akshay's child. In response, Srishty tries to connect the dots and states that Akshay had been murdered only for two reasons: money or someone was angry with him.

Preeta, Srishty connect the dots

As their discussion goes on, Preeta concludes that Megha has not killed Akshay but she has a major lead. They decide to visit Megha and get the evidence after meeting jailed Karan. Amid this, Sarla comes and praises Preeta for standing strong for her husband while calling her a replica of Pragya. Later, Sarla showers blessings on Preeta. As the episode comes to its end, Preeta, Sammy, and Srishty leave to meet Karan.

