'Kundali Bhagya' May 18, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Gets A Lead Of Megha's Whereabouts

The Kundali Bhagya May 18 episode starts with Kritika getting annoyed with Prithvi's explanations for his behaviour when they met Karan in jail. Prithvi tries to diffuse the situation but in vain. Kritika reminds him of his words and requests him to behave with her family, especially with Karan. Later, she lashes out on Prithvi and leaves after telling him that he has disappointed her. Prithvi tries to talk to her but in vain. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 18 episode.

Kundali Bhagya May 18, 2021 written update

Preeta gets a lead

As the Kundali Bhagya May 18 episode progresses further, Prithvi decides to mend his ways with Kritika while praying that Karan gets convicted of Akshay's murder. On the other hand, Preeta, Srishty, and Sammy go to meet Karan but in vain. However, they learn that the police have not found Akshay's phone in his hotel room. Outside the police station, Preeta assumes that Megha might have Akshay's phone. They decide to visit Megha, but, Srishty reminds them that she was shifting when they last met her.

Sammy comes up with an idea

Later, Preeta says that she has worked in the same hospital and knows the receptionist. She calls in the hospital and creates a fake story to get Megha's new address. There they learn that Megha is living with Akshay's parents and they have organised a baby shower. Sammy suggests a plan and the trio leaves.

Meanwhile, Megha stands surprised seeing Ruchika. The duo argues, however, Akshay's mother comes and informs that a few people have arrived downstairs to bless Megha and her baby. Sammy, Srishty, and Preeta disguise as Kinnar. While Megha questions them, they stand shocked seeing Ruchika there.

Preeta finds the evidence

As Megha continues to grill them, Sammy and Srishty handle the situation, however, Preeta makes a blunder. When Ruchika raises doubts, Srishty manages to diffuse the situation. Later, they start the celebration and dance. Amid that, Preeta sneaks into Megha's room.

Meanwhile, another mysterious person in veil comes and showers blessings on Megha and disappears amid the crowd. On the other hand, Preeta figures out Megha's room and starts searching for Akshay's phone. The episode ends with Preeta finding Akshay's phone in a drawer.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

