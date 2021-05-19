'Kundali Bhagya' May 19, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Plays A Winning Move

The Kundali Bhagya May 19 episode starts with Preeta getting into a clash with a mysterious person hiding under the veil as the former tries to escape with Akshay's phone. The mysterious person runs away with Akshay's phone while Megha, Ruchika and Akshay's mother figure out that someone has sneaked in. As they arrive in Megha's room, Preeta, Srishty and Sammy rush to escape. Meanwhile, Prithvi plans to mend his ways with upset Kritika. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 19, 2021, episode.

Kundali Bhagya 19 May 2021 written update:

Prithvi patches up with Kritika

As the episode progresses further, amid Prithvi's conversation with himself, Kritika and Pammi come. Prithvi acts innocent in front of Pammi and apologises to Kritika and the latter forgives him. Later, Pammi subtly taunts Prithvi for being over smart and later states that she will expose him soon. On this, Kritika stands shocked. On the other side, Sammy follows the mysterious person while Megha confronts Preeta and Srishty.

Megha turns the table

As Megha catches them, Akshay's mother lashes out at Preeta, however, the latter tries to diffuse the situation. Amid this, Megha plays smart and act innocent while Ruchika gets nervous. Later, Ruchika also starts attacking Srishty and Preeta verbally. And, when Srishty reveals that Ruchika had come to the court to give her statement against Megha, Ruchika diffuses the situation.

Akshay's mother, along with other guests, throws Srishty and Preeta out. Meanwhile, back at the Luthra house, Kritika asks Pammi to reveal the secret about Prithvi. Pammi diffuses the situation but keeps taunting Prithvi subtly. She leaves after giving a firm warning to Prithvi.

Preeta reveals her winning move

Later, Kritika showers love on Prithvi, however, he excuses her to pick up a call, which is presumably Megha's. On the other hand, Srishty, Sammy and Preeta change their clothes and Srishty gets annoyed as they failed to get Askhay's phone. Their discussion progresses and Srishty shows an earring to Preeta, which she snatched from the mysterious person at Megha's baby shower.

Later, Preeta reveals to them that she managed to keep Akshay's phone. Preeta narrates how she tricked the mysterious person with a dummy phone. The episode ends with Preeta thinking that she has cleared the first step to solve Akshay's murder mystery.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

