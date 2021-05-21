'Kundali Bhagya' May 21, 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Gets An Unpleasant Surprise

The Kundali Bhagya May 21 episode starts with Pammi introspecting as she feels that her opinion about Preeta is changing. However, she decides to stick to her point of view that Preeta is not right for the family. Meanwhile, Srishty and Sammy struggle to unlock Akshay's phone's gallery while having fun banter. Amid this, Preeta comes and asks about the progress. Srishty explains to her and later, Preeta suggests that they should find an expert for help. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 21's episode.

Kundali Bhagya 21 May 2021 written update

Rakhi questions Prithvi

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi goes to meet Preeta in her room. Later, as he finds no one in the room, he starts searching for Akshay's phone. Amid this, Rakhi sees Prithvi near the wardrobe and confronts him. To diffuse the situation, Prithvi makes an excuse that he was looking for Karan’s clothes to take them to him in jail. However, Rakhi assures him that Preeta is taking care of a jailed Karan and everything that the latter might need in jail is already sent by the former. On the other hand, Suresh lashes out at Pammi for badmouthing Preeta.

The cat is out of the bag

The next day, Rakhi sets the breakfast table while Pammi comes. Meanwhile, Mahesh and Suresh leave to meet a jailed Karan with the latter's breakfast tiffin. Later, Mahira, Sherlyn and Prithvi come for breakfast. As Pammi asks about Preeta, she comes and asks Rakhi about the study room. As Preeta leaves to go to the study room, she bumps into Sammy and the latter mistakenly drops Akshay's phone.

While Pammi goes to pick up the phone, Sammy mistakenly announces that it is Akshay's phone, which comes as a shocker to Prithvi and Sherlyn. In the meantime, Kritika comes and picks up the phone. Later, Preeta, along with Srishty, Sammy and Kritika, rushes to the library.

Mahesh makes a promise

On the other hand, Mahesh plays a prank on a jailed Karan. And, after their fun banter, Mahesh breaks down. He promises Karan that he will soon bail him out and the episode ends.

