'Kundali Bhagya' May 7 Written Update: Karan Takes The Blame To Save Preeta

The Kundali Bhagya May 7 episode starts with the prosecutor revealing that the CCTV footage of the hotel proves that Preeta and Kritika had come and after that, the CCTV footage of three days was missing. By arguing the same point, the prosecutor establishes that Preeta had murdered Akshay and later tried to destroy the evidence against her. The judge agrees and announces that Preeta's crime is proved. However, amid this, Karan stands up and states that not Preeta but he murdered Akshay and everyone starts panicking. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 7.

Kundali Bhagya May 7 written update:

Preeta comes to Karan's rescue

The judge asks Karan to come into the witness box. As a teary-eyed Karan walks towards the witness box, Preeta breaks into tears after recalling that Karan had promised that he will bail out Preeta. Meanwhile, Dil Chahte Ho plays in the background. As the episode progresses further, Preeta speaks in Karan's support and says that he is shouldering her blame to save her. Everyone starts giving their opinion and the judge gives a strict warning to maintain the decorum of the court.

Karan cooks a fake story

Preeta keeps denying Karan's claim while the latter narrates a fake story of the day when Akshay was murdered. He lies that Kritika had called him after Akshay had tried to rape her. And, since, he was in the same hotel that day, he went to confront Akshay. And, amid their fight, he killed Akshay. After Karan's confession, the judge announces Preeta innocent and asks the police to investigate the case against Karan.

Preeta's emotional breakdown

As the cops arrest Karan, Preeta rushes to him. Meanwhile, Thodi Jagah plays in the background. Outside the court, Preeta stops the cops and asks them to release Karan. Karan tries to calm down Preeta but in vain. She lashes out at him while scolding him for taking the blame. Karan keeps trying to calm down Preeta; however, the latter breaks down and explains to Karan that neither she nor he has killed Akshay. Karan hugs to console Preeta and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.